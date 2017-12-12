Delhi HC takes steps to appoint teachers

The Delhi High Court Monday stayed the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board’s (DSSSB) notice withdrawing the process of appointment of more than 8,914 teachers for schools run by the AAP government.

Justice A K Chawla asked authorities to issue a fresh advertisement calling for applications from eligible candidates by December 20, which shall be received latest by December 31. The court also removed its stay on the process of appointing guest teachers.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App