Delhi HC suspends two judges after complaints

The Delhi High Court suspended two judges of Dwarka district court on Friday with “immediate effect” following individual complaints against them. One of the judges is currently the presiding officer in one of the labour courts in Dwarka, and was earlier posted at the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Court. The other is a Special Judge in the electricity court in Dwarka.

Confirming the development, a senior official said, “Both judges have been suspended with immediate effect and an inquiry has been initiated.”

When asked whether the action was the result of corruption allegations, he said, “I can neither confirm nor deny this.”

The source said that the judges were suspended under appropriate sections of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Rules and the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

“I filed a complaint against a labour court judge over corruption. Earlier he was with the MACT court,” he said, but refused to share the contents of complaint or the affidavit. “I have orders from the High Court not to share anything with the media,” he said.

Sources said the former MACT judge allegedly used to extort money from people who were granted compensation

related to accidents.

“After compensation is granted to a victim, the entire money is not released immediately. Most of it is deposited in a fixed deposit in a bank and released after maturity. However, when the need arises, the judge has the power to release the amount prematurely if the victim provides a genuine reason. It is at this stage that the former MACT judge would ask for money for ordering release of the amount,” a source said.

The second judge’s foreign trips were reportedly funded by third parties. Sources said there is a purported voice recording of one of the judges asking for a bribe.

