Delhi HC stays trial against Uber

The Delhi High Court stayed trial proceedings against Uber India, after the transport department impounded and issued challans to the vehicles of the cab aggregator for purportedly violating licence stipulations.

Earlier, counsel for Uber India said the transport department could not have issued challans or impounded vehicles as the court had allowed the company to function as a cab aggregator until the Motor Vehicles Act was amended to regulate them. The counsel said amendment of the Act was pending in Rajya Sabha.

A transport department official submitted that ever since the HC allowed Uber and Ola to function till a law is framed, no challans have been issued.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App