Delhi: HC stays notification for minority schools

GRANTING RELIEF to private unaided minority schools in the capital, the Delhi High Court Friday stayed the Delhi government’s January 7 notification on nursery admissions which made it mandatory to admit children on the basis of neighborhood criteria.

“This court is of the prima facie view that minority schools are entitled to admit students in their own manner as long as there is no mismanagement,” said the bench of Justice Manmohan. The bench also suggested that the government should issue guidelines on nursery admissions at least six months before the process is scheduled to begin.

It also noted that the government “cannot interfere in the day-to-day functioning of minority schools”, as has been made clear in precedent judgments of the Supreme Court. Mount Carmel School, Ryan International School and Somerville School had approached the court against the January 7 circular. The order passed on Friday is likely to benefit 15 minority schools in the capital.

With regard to the plea filed by the Associations of Unaided Private Schools challenging the circular, the court is set to continue hearings on a daily basis from Monday.