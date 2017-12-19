Delhi HC seeks to know rules for appointment of volunteers at special homes

Delhi High Court (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) Delhi High Court (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

The Delhi High Court today sought to know whether any guidelines were in place for appointment of personnel and volunteers at special homes in the national capital for visually-impaired minor inmates.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said that such guidelines were necessary and the department concerned should take note and place the same before the court in eight weeks.

The direction came during a hearing of a PIL filed by a social worker, Prashant Kumar, highlighting the absence of due care and framework during appointment of personnel and volunteers at special homes for visually-impaired minor inmates in Delhi.

Kumar’s counsel Ajay Verma alleged that if there would have been a proper mechanism, the incident of alleged sexual offence that occurred recently at the National Association for the Blind (NAB), could have been prevented.

Earlier, the court had ordered safety of children, some of whom were sexually assaulted by a British national at the NAB here. It had also asked the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to provide them compensation, proper counselling and medical assistance.

Acting on which, the court was informed that the victims and witnesses were given police protection. “Counselling sessions is also being given to the victims,” the counsel for the DSLSA submitted. It said that the police had completed its probe and filed the charge-sheet in the court of competent jurisdiction.

Hearing which, the court listed the matter for further hearing on March 19. Fifty-four-year-old Murray Dennis Ward was arrested and remanded to judicial custody in a case of alleged sexual assault on three visually-impaired minor inmates of the special home.

The plea has sought direction to formulate regulation for volunteers and donors who visit the special schools.

