Delhi HC seeks L-G, DoE reply on 7th pay panel in private schools

Delhi High Court (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) Delhi High Court (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

The Delhi High Court Tuesday refused to grant an interim stay on the AAP government’s order barring several private schools in the capital from implementing the Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC). Justice Sunil Guar, however, sought response of the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) on the plea alleging that holding up the 7th CPC recommendations only for private unaided schools association was causing hardships to teachers, students and parents.

Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools, comprising about 400 private unaided recognised schools functioning in Delhi, in their petition filed through advocate Kamal Gupta, has claimed that the government and aided schools can draw sustenance from the exchequer for payments to be made towards increased salaries and allowances, but private institutions are entirely dependent on fees from students to meet such liabilities.

“Any delay in implementation and retrospective implementation of the CPC’s recommendations leads to huge problems not only for private unaided recognised schools, but also leads to huge resentment among parents who are made to pay arrears, and amongst staff and teachers who are deprived of their entitlement,” the plea said.

Delhi government’s counsel contended that none of the schools are a party to the case and asked the court how the association can approach it. The matter has been listed for hearing on May 28.

