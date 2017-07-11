Delhi HC seeks Assembly Speaker’s reply on plea challenging his order

The two persons, Jagdeep Rana and Rajan Kumar Madan, who were sitting in the Visitors Gallery, had hurled pamphlets and raised slogans demanding resignation of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (File photo) The two persons, Jagdeep Rana and Rajan Kumar Madan, who were sitting in the Visitors Gallery, had hurled pamphlets and raised slogans demanding resignation of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (File photo)

The Delhi High Court today sought the response of the Delhi Assembly Speaker on a plea by two persons challenging his order sending them to jail for throwing pamphlets and sloganeering in the House. A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Najmi Waziri also directed the police to produce both the persons before it on the next date of hearing on July 17.

The two persons, Jagdeep Rana and Rajan Kumar Madan, who were sitting in the Visitors Gallery, had hurled pamphlets and raised slogans demanding resignation of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The two have claimed they were allegedly thrashed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs. The two have alleged that the Speaker’s June 28 decision was taken without hearing them and therefore, it was “absolutely illegal and violates the principles of natural justice” and have sought their immediate release.

Appearing for the Speaker, Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra said the Speaker need not have heard them as the incident of “breach of privilege and contempt of the House” occurred in the presence of all legislators.

