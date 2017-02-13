Delhi HC restrains striking unions from blocking Uber cabs

Uber had claimed that not only were its vehicles being blocked, but the mobile devices installed therein were also being removed by the striking drivers. (Express Photo) Uber had claimed that not only were its vehicles being blocked, but the mobile devices installed therein were also being removed by the striking drivers. (Express Photo)

Delhi High Court today restrained anyone, including two taxi drivers’ unions, from interfering with the running of app-based cabs of Uber, whose services had been disrupted due the recent strike by drivers. Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw, in an interim order, granted the relief to Uber which moved the court today against two taxi drivers unions, Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi (SDAD) and Rajdhani Tourist Drivers’ Union, accusing them of blocking cabs of drivers who had not joined the strike.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The court also restrained the striking drivers’ unions from staging a dharna near Uber’s office and listed the matter for further hearing on February 17.

It also issued notice to the two unions and sought their replies on Uber’s plea by the next date.

The matter was mentioned in the morning by Uber before Justice S Muralidhar, who allowed it to be listed later today before the appropriate court.

Uber, represented by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and advocate Rajshekhar Rao, argued before Justice Endlaw that not only its business, but public safety, especially of women, was being affected by its drivers being blocked by the members of the striking unions.

Uber had claimed that not only were its vehicles being blocked, but the mobile devices installed therein were also being removed by the striking drivers.

Hundreds of drivers were on an indefinite strike since February 10 in Delhi-NCR region to protest against the “low fares” and “lack” of basic amenities of app-based taxi aggregators like Uber and Ola.