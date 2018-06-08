Follow Us:
Thursday, June 07, 2018
Delhi HC reduces jail term of man convicted for rape

A division bench acquitted him of deceitfully marrying the disabled woman, and said that the lesser sentence would be “sufficient to deter him from indulging in such sexual adventurism in future”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 8, 2018 1:53:58 am
Delhi HC reduces jail term of man convicted for rape
The Delhi High Court reduced a man’s sentence from a life term to seven years, for marrying and allegedly having sexual relations with a disabled woman while concealing the fact that he was already married.

A division bench acquitted him of deceitfully marrying the disabled woman, and said that the lesser sentence would be “sufficient to deter him from indulging in such sexual adventurism in future”.

The court held that the life term awarded to the man was “needlessly harsh,” as he never forced the disabled woman to have sexual relations with him, and the only reason she filed the complaint against him was the existence of his first marriage.

