Delhi HC raps govt bodies for inaction against spread of vector-borne diseases

Delhi High Court Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court on Tuesday rebuked the Government of India, Delhi government and the civic bodies for their failure to take necessary steps to prevent vector-borne diseases like dengue from spreading. The court has asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to map areas vulnerable to such diseases, where cases of dengue, chikungunya have occurred before. The court also said that “mosquitoes don’t wait for meetings” and action needs to be taken immediately.

The court had last week indicated the setting up of a high-level committee to look into the matter and ensure effective steps are taken against the spread of dengue and chikungunya. At least 4,431 cases of dengue and 9,749 cases of chikungunya were reported in the year 2016.

Despite Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s assurance of taking appropriate measures to control the recurrence of these diseases, there have been reports of dengue and chikungunya cases this year from the national capital region. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had, a few days back, appointed 10 local commissioners across the three municipal corporations to inspect different places across the city.

According to South Delhi Municipal Corporation report released on Monday, at least 89 cases of chikungunya and 36 cases of dengue have been reported till May 13 this year in Delhi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd