Delhi HC raps Centre over delay in sharing data on missing children

The Delhi High Court Wednesday pulled up the Centre over a delay in providing data on missing children to Delhi Police, which is investigating such complaints, and said the issue needs to addressed on a “war footing” so that children are reunited with their families.

A bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice I S Mehta said the fact that the Ministry of Women and Child Development has not provided the data betrays lack of sincerity in this regard. The Ministry was asked on May 1 to give electronic access to Delhi Police to the complete data it has in its possession.

“It is the duty of the WCD Ministry to cooperate with Delhi Police in ensuring that missing children of this country are located at the earliest,” the bench said, adding that the ministry appears to be reluctant to share data it has for no justifiable reason.

The bench also declined the Centre’s request to grant them a month more to provide an arrangement module for enabling the Delhi Police ZIPNET application, which can be used provide access to data on the matter.

“I don’t understand why they need time and is it so complicated to give data to the Delhi Police,” the bench said and sought presence of a senior official from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to explain why a mechanism cannot be developed in 15 days so Delhi Police can access data on missing children.

The Centre’s standing counsel Anil Soni and the WCD Joint Secretary, who were present in court, told bench that meetings were held and it was decided that the ministry, with the assistance of NIC, will develop a system for electronic transfer of data from the TrackChild portal to Delhi Police on a daily basis.

Expressing displeasure over the issue, Bachpan Bachao Andolan, which was represented by senior advocate H S Phoolka, submitted that the ministry is deliberately not giving the data.

The data was sought by Delhi Police after they were tasked by the High Court to test run a facial recognition system (FRS) to help trace and rescue missing children.

Last month, the WCD Ministry, in an affidavit to the High Court, had said that the Delhi Police, on a trial basis, used the FRS on 45,000 children living in different children’s homes. Of them, 2,930 children could be recognised between April 6 and April 10.

The court’s direction for procurement of FRS was issued during the hearing of a plea by a woman regarding her missing children. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on May 16.

