Delhi HC puts on hold demolition of Pragati Maidan buildings

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked authorities not to demolish buildings at Pragati Maidan till the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) decides if these structures are to be preserved under the category of ‘modern heritage’.

“HCC meeting is on February 2. Let it decide whether buildings at Pragati Maidan are to be put in the heritage list or not. If it finds that buildings there cannot be declared heritage, then it’s end of the matter. The petition seeking its protection will be decided on merits,” Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said.

The court said the HCC is likely to take up lists of buildings for consideration to be put under ‘modern heritage’ category, “so we should wait for outcome of the committee”. The court will now hear the matter on February 6. The court is hearing a plea by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, seeking protection of 62 buildings at in Pragati Maidan, which it has identified as modern heritage.