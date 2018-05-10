Delhi HC notice to govt, Tihar over delay in meeting

The PIL was filed by advocate Sumeet Verma. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) The PIL was filed by advocate Sumeet Verma. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought responses from the AAP government and the director general of Tihar jail on a plea alleging delay in convening a meeting conducted by the Sentence Review Board (SRB) to decide on pleas filed by convicts and other related issues.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the parties concerned on a PIL, which pleaded the court to direct the SRB to immediately hold the meeting, and comply with the Rules of July 16, 2004, which state that such meetings should be held at least once every three months. The PIL was filed by advocate Sumeet Verma.

The PIL also pleaded the court to direct the SRB to “consider the cases of all prisoners who have exceeded the outer limit of 20 or 25 years as the case be, in accordance with Board’s rule,” and “to upload the speaking orders passed by the SRB on Delhi government’s website immediately after passing the final orders by the Lt. Governor, in order to maintain transparency”.

