Delhi HC notice to civic bodies, govt and DJB

The Delhi HC issued notices to the three municipal commissioners, CEO of Delhi Cantt, CEO of Delhi Jal Board, Chairman of the NDMC and Divisional Railway Manager of Northern Railways, and directed them to be present in court on September 14 during the hearing in the manual scavenging case.

Underlining news reports stating 10 people died “while working in hazardous environment without protective gear”, a bench of Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Sunil Gaur directed the Delhi government to furnish the magisterial inquiry report.

It also asked officials to submit files regarding the number of regular and contractual workers deployed as manual scavengers. “The authorities should also indicate the existing procedure adopted in accordance with Chapter 2 (identification of insanitary latrines) of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013,” said the bench.

The bench also directed the Government of NCT to furnish an independent report regarding individuals and local authorities responsible for the deaths. It ordered disbursement of Rs 10 lakh as per rules as compensation to families of the victims.

