Delhi HC notice on reduction of seats in DU’s LLB course

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development, chairman, Bar Council of India, and Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University on a plea against reduction of seats in the Faculty of Law. According to the PIL, the petitioner was “shocked” to read a news report in The Indian Express on May 17, which stated that BCI had imposed the condition that the Faculty of Law could not admit more than 1,440 students in its three centres, instead of 2,310 students it has been admitting “in all previous years”.

The plea stated that BCI had implemented relevant sections of the Legal Education Rules, 2008 “wrongly”, as the strength of permissible admissions in all centres of Law Faculty was decided before the rules were enacted. Reduction in seats also meant that UGC grants were not put to optimum use, it stated.

“The objective of establishing public-funded educational institutions is to provide opportunity for higher education to a large number of students… the spread of legal education is need of the hour,” the PIL said. A reduction in seats would infringe “the legal and fundamental right of students to have higher education of their choice,” the bench said, posting the matter for June 5.

