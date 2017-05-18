Delhi: HC moots setting up task force to handle air pollution problem

The Delhi High Court Thursday proposed setting up of a standing task force to handle the issue of air pollution in the national capital. A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Pratibha M Singh said that instead of the court giving directions from time to time to curb air pollution, the task force can perform the function and also monitor the progress. “We should only be doing the job of nudging the executive to take the steps,” the court said while hearing a PIL initiated by it for addressing the increasing air pollution in Delhi. It listed the matter for July 4 by when names have to be suggested for setting up the task force.

The bench, meanwhile, directed the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to take steps to ensure compliance of the court’s earlier orders for clearing the encroachment in Anand Vihar area here. The Indian Railways was also ordered to comply with the court’s direction to build a road to divert the heavy traffic near the Anand Vihar bus depot. Both the authorities were asked to file their status reports before the next date of hearing.

The fresh order was issued by the bench after amicus curiae Kailash Vasdev said the court’s directions were not being complied with, as encroachments and traffic snarls were back in Anand Vihar area.

