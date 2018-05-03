Delhi HC: Make Tihar Jail more differently-abled friendly

The court’s initial direction came during the hearing of a batch of PILs on the issue of poor living condition in Tihar jail. The court’s initial direction came during the hearing of a batch of PILs on the issue of poor living condition in Tihar jail.

The Delhi High Court has directed the authorities to examine deficiencies and make Tihar Jail more accessible for differently-abled people visiting the jails or being lodged there as inmates.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar was informed that a disability audit for Tihar Jail was undertaken by Nipun Malhotra, who is the co-founder of the Nipman Foundation that works in the area of health and advocacy for persons with disabilities.

The counsel also said that Tihar is not disabled friendly and lot needs to be done. “Be that as it may, certain important deficiencies have been pointed out by Nipun Malhotra which deserve to be examined from the perspective of persons with disabilities visiting the jails or being lodged therein as inmates. The Director General, Prison shall ensure that the deficiencies pointed out by Malhotra are examined and appropriate steps are taken at the earliest and a compliance report be filed before this court,” the bench directed.

It also requested Malhotra to visit the Mandoli Jail and the Rohini Jail and conduct the disability audit. The court’s initial direction came during the hearing of a batch of PILs on the issue of poor living condition in Tihar jail.

The bench had noted that jails in Delhi are housing thousands of prisoners, some of whom are suffering from disabilities, and several prison officials suffering from temporary disabilities.

