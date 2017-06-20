Delhi HC asks police to track down kidnapped child

Delhi High Court (File) Delhi High Court (File)

A month after a minor was allegedly kidnapped for trafficking, the Delhi High Court has directed police to track her down and produce her in court.

The girl’s father had moved court, saying his 13-year-old daughter had been missing since May 10. Despite registering an FIR, he said, police did not take any action to find her and, instead, cast aspersions on her character.

He later came to know that three people — Iddu, Jafar and Mufeed, all residents of Taimur Extension near Khazirabad — had kidnapped his daughter in order to force her into the trafficking racket. He had informed police about the suspects but they “refused to cooperate”, he had claimed.

The court had then issued notice to the authorities concerned.

On Monday, police filed a status report saying “all sincere efforts were made to trace the victim” — including coordinating with other units and publishing/telecasting details of the missing girl.

After obtaining call detail records (CDRs) of the suspects, raids were conducted at Etah and some villages in Farrukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh. But despite their “best efforts, there was no clue of the missing girl,” police said.

Meanwhile, police said the New Friends Colony police station received a letter/affidavit allegedly from the missing girl. In the affidavit, the girl claimed that she was 25 years old and had married one Idrish alias Iddu Khan of Hathras district in UP.

Police also received a purported nikahnama (marriage certificate), according to which Iddu Khan had married the girl who was renamed Afsana. This marriage was performed according to Islamic Shariat in Delhi on May 25, without any threat or coercion, the affidavit claimed.

The address of the witnesses in the nikahnama, however, were found to be incomplete, police said. Underlining that the missing girl was a minor, Sandeep Dubey, the counsel for the girl’s father, said documents submitted to the court proved that she was a minor.

The bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice A K Chawla has posted the matter for further hearing on June 28.

