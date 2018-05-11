Delhi HC allows girl, who married four days after turning 18, to stay with husband

The court’s direction came on girl’s mother’s habeas corpus plea seeking a direction to produce her daughter before the court, alleging she was forcibly taken away by the man. The court’s direction came on girl’s mother’s habeas corpus plea seeking a direction to produce her daughter before the court, alleging she was forcibly taken away by the man.

The Delhi High Court has come to the rescue of an 18-year-old girl, who entered into a wedlock just four days after turning an adult, and allowed her to live with her husband. “The girl is an adult and is free to make her choice as to whom she wants to marry and live with,” a bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice I S Mehta said, turning down the allegation of her parents that she was a minor and had been forcibly taken away by him.

The girl has also refuted her mother’s claim that she was a minor at the time of marriage and told the court that she entered into wedlock out of her free will four days after turning an adult and did not want to return to her parents.

To this, the bench also asked Delhi Police to assess the requirement and provide appropriate security to the couple as and when needed. “Her marriage has been verified by police to be true. Since she has done so willingly, there is no occasion for the court to issue any direction in that regard in this petition,” the bench observed.

The court also directed the parents to return her certificates and documents, including school marksheet, identity card and bank passbook.

The court’s direction came on girl’s mother’s habeas corpus plea seeking a direction to produce her daughter before the court, alleging she was forcibly taken away by the man. The judges spoke to the girl in-chamber and she confirmed that she married the man whom she knew for four years.

