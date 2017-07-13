Delhi HC agrees to hear PIL on Sunanda Pushkar death

Delhi High Court (File Photo) Delhi High Court (File Photo)

Issuing orders on a PIL filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who sought directions to authorities to conduct a court-monitored probe into the death of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar, the Delhi High Court Wednesday said it will hear all parties concerned on the next date of hearing.

Swamy had filed a plea seeking directions to Delhi Police, CBI and Ministry of Home Affairs to constitute a SIT to conduct the probe. He also claimed there was an “inordinate delay” in the probe.

A bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice P S Teji asked Swamy what was the public interest in the matter for the court to interfere. It said that according to legal precedents, the court had to be circumspect before interfering.

Swamy said public interest was involved as it was a matter which exposed corruption. He said a former Union minister had allegedly interfered in the matter, to which the bench said the person was no more a Union minister. Swamy then said he was still an MP. Asking the ASG, or his representative to remain present, the bench listed the matter on July 20.

