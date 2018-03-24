Delhi: Harassed by boys, 16-year-old commits suicide

The police said that the investigations are underway and a case has been registered. (File) The police said that the investigations are underway and a case has been registered. (File)

A 16-year-old girl in Delhi’s Alipur committed suicide after being allegedly harassed by a group of boys. The police have recovered a suicide note in which the girl purportedly complains of being eve teased by the boys.

According to ANI, her relative told the police that the girl took the extreme step because she was being stalked. “She did it because a neighbour used to stalk her and also threatened to kill her parents,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

“The accused has been identified and efforts are on to arrest him,” said DCP Rohini. The police said a case has been registered under POCSO Act and IPC section 306 (Abetment of suicide).

This incident comes just days after a Class 9 student committed suicide in Noida. The girl’s family had alleged that her school teachers had sexually harassed her which led her to take this extreme step. Accusing police of inaction in the case, the deceased girls family had carried out a protest outside the school on Friday blocking a crucial portion of NH-24.

The police said that they are probing the matter.

