Delhi: Gym trainer stabbed to death after brawl over choice of song at bar

Following a brawl at a bar in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, a 24-year old gym trainer was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of bar employees, including a DJ, on Sunday midnight. Police said the brawl began over playing a song.

DCP (west) Vijay Kamal said they arrested a man identified as Deepak Bisht, who worked as a DJ in Raftaar Bar, and recovered a butter knife, which was allegedly used to perpetrate the crime. Police said one Ishu Sondh had invited eight to nine friends to attend his birthday party at the club on Sunday night. They were dancing on the third floor while the song was being played on the fourth floor by DJ Deepak.

“In the meantime, one of the friends of Sondh, Vijaydeep went upstairs and requested the DJ to change the track. An argument soon ensued between Vijaydeep and Deepak. Later, more people joined from both the sides and Vijaydeep was stabbed with a butter knife,” said a police officer.

A PCR call was made on Sunday midnight and a police team rushed Vijaydeep to hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police said a woman friend of Sondh also suffered injuries in her head after a piece of a broken glass hit her during the scuffle. She is recuperating in hospital, police said.

Police is now interrogating other staff of the bar and Vijaydeep’s friends to establish their role in the matter. Vijaydeep stayed in Tilak Nagar with his family and was a gym trainer by profession while Deepak is a native of Uttarakhand and resides in Burari’s Sant Nagar.

