Delhi: Gym owner held for rape of 14-year-old

A gym owner was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave. Police said the arrest was made Monday evening and the accused was produced before a Delhi court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

Police said the accused, Narendra Kumar (27), runs a gym in Faridabad. “Kumar met the girl a few months ago when she visited her uncle in Faridabad. They became friends and exchanged numbers,” an officer said.

The girl claimed that he called her three days ago and allegedly raped her. “The girl had gone missing under mysterious circumstances. Her parents lodged an FIR at Safdarjung Enclave police station. During investigation, police found the girl. She and her uncle had lodged a rape FIR with Faridabad police,” an officer said.

The girl’s medical examination has confirmed rape, a police officer said.

