DELHI GURDWARA POLLS: Punjab over, SAD in Delhi fires at Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh 

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File Photo) Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File Photo)

WHILE SAD leadership in Punjab sought Dera Sacha Sauda’s support for the February 4 Assembly elections, the party unit in Delhi is going all out to spew venom against Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the run-up to the February 26 Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) elections where it is locked in a triangular fight with SAD Delhi led by Paramjti Singh Sarna and Panthic Sewa Dal supported by Aam Aadmi Party. SAD leadership, including DSGMC chief Manjit Singh GK and senior leader Avtar Singh Hit, are mincing no words to target the Dera chief, invoking the cases he faces.

Watch what else is making news:

“I had made my stand clear during a press conference in Bathinda on January 31 itself that I will write to Akal Takht Sahib that whosoever goes to Dera, action should be taken against that person and that Akali Dal should not go over there. I had said this well before polling day and the same was published in two English newspapers,” said Manjit Singh G K. “SAD never went to seek support of Dera. I wrote to Akal Takht against those who sought the support of the Dera.”

A number of Akali leaders of Malwa, who contested the February 4 polls, had a meeting with representative of the Dera’s political wing at a palace in Bathinda where the wing decided to announce support to SAD. However, soon after the February 4 polling, SAD-controlled SGPC formed a three-member panel to probe the matter. According to an Akal Takht edict, Sikhs are not supposed to have any political, social or religious ties with Dera Sacha Sauda. Akal Takht had issued the edict after the Dera chief allegedly parodied tenth master of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, at the sect’s Salabatpura Dera in Bathinda district at Jaam-e-Insan ceremony in May 2007, which was alleged to be a ceremony akin to creation of Khalsa and the Dera chief had allegedly dressed like Guru Gobind Singh.

The panel reportedly has to submit a final report. SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar was not available for comment. “Election in Punjab was a purely political election. Delhi gurdwara election is purely a religious election. The issues in two elections are different,” said SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema. Asked if it was not the height of oppurtunism, he said, “Earlier also, they used to support some party or the other. Earlier, they have gone against SAD and supported Congress. It was the decision of the Dera’s political wing. SAD had nothing to do with it.” A committee at SGPC level is looking into the matter, Cheema added.

Dera Sacha Sauda spokesman Dr Aditya Insan said as much, “Dera has always said very clearly that the political wing of the Dera is not its official organ. This (extending suppport to anyone in polls) is purely the call of the political wing.”