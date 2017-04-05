Delhi: Gun to the head, women foil bank robbery

The two robbers were later beaten up by the public The two robbers were later beaten up by the public

Around 2 pm on Monday, 35-year-old Bimla Devi had a gun pointed at her at SBI’s Eko service office in Badshahpur in Gurgaon. But she gathered courage and overpowered the assailant, snatching his pistol. Along with her colleague, she foiled the robbery bid, leading to the arrest of two assailants.

Police said that both women will be rewarded for their courage as they had “set an example for other people to fight back such criminals”. The accused, identified as Mohit and Deepak, are residents of the same village. SHO, Badshahpur, Rajender Kumar, said, “Bimla Devi and her colleague showed courage and fought back. They raised alarm and, with the help of locals, nabbed the accused. Later, we made the arrest.”

Kumar said that both the accused earlier lived in the same area on rent, and had also conducted a recce of the place a few days before the incident.

Recounting the incident, Devi said that she was frightened before she snatched the pistol. “However, there was a possibility that they would have shot us even if we did not resist. So I thought I won’t let this assailant go free,” she said. Devi said the incident took place between 2 and 2.30 pm Monday when the two accused, who had covered their faces with a handkerchief, came posing as customers.

“Generally people in our branch come with a handkerchief on their face, so I did not suspect anything wrong. One of the assailants kept his bag on the table and then took out a deposit slip before pulling a gun on my colleague’s face. He also slapped her. The other one rushed towards me with a gun,” said Devi. Devi said that the accused threatened them of dire consequences if they raise an alarm, but she kept on resisting.

“They ran towards the door after taking Rs 2 lakh cash. However, our screams led some people to enter the office, and with their help we nabbed the accused,” she said. According to her, the locals then beat up both the accused and the police were called.

