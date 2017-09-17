Delhi: Guard helps cops nab ‘ATM cheat’

Representational Image Representational Image

An ATM guard posted near Anaj Mandi, Shahdara, helped police nab a cheat who had allegedly duped several people by fraudulently withdrawing their money. The accused, identified as Sandeep (28), son of a Punjab Police constable, was locked inside the ATM by the guard, Pradeep. He identified the accused after a briefing by the Delhi Police during the ‘eyes and ears’ scheme.

“The guard spotted Sandeep withdrawing money and locked him inside the ATM. He then called the local SHO. The accused has cheated more than 50 persons in the past three years and used the money to travel abroad. The ATM guard has been felicitated by Delhi Police,” DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said.

