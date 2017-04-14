Delhi: Guard held for smuggling drugs, phone into Tihar jail

A Tihar jail guard was arrested Wednesday for allegedly smuggling banned drugs inside the premises, police sources said. Police also recovered a mobile phone, a SIM card, a mobile charger, a pen drive and Rs 33,000 from the accused’s possession. Police suspect the accused, identified as Virender, was helping inmates make phone calls.

The matter came to light when an official from Tamil Nadu Special Police spotted a man carrying a laptop bag wandering around Towers 10 and 11 at 8 pm. He alerted jail officials, who nabbed Virender. On checking his bag, two small packets with 250 grams of smack and ganja were found, police said.

A Tihar official said Virender was posted as a guard at Tihar Jail number 2. A Superintendent of Jail number 4 is probing the matter, he added.

Police said Virender has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, at Hari Nagar police station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now