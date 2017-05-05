Delhi: Grenade found at Red Fort, NSG team reaches spot

National Security Guard (NSG) teams along with police officials reached the spot on Friday to investigate the scene. (ANI) National Security Guard (NSG) teams along with police officials reached the spot on Friday to investigate the scene. (ANI)

A grenade was found inside a well at Delhi’s Red Fort on Thursday evening prompting a security scare at the tourist destination. National Security Guard (NSG) teams reached the spot Friday to investigate the scene. After preliminary investigation, the officials said the grenade was very old and was not a live one.

NSG has safely removed the grenade from the Red Fort, preliminary inquiry suggests of it being a very old grenade: Jatin Narwal, DCP (North) pic.twitter.com/UaePRwxiM4 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 5, 2017

“NSG has safely removed the grenade from the Red Fort. Preliminary inquiry suggests of it being a very old grenade,” Jatin Narwal, DCP (North) told news agency ANI.

In a similar incident, bullets and boxes of explosives were found inside the Red Fort complex during a clean-up drive in February. The discovery triggered panic and prompted Delhi police to cordon off the area and inform the NSG.“Five mortars and 44 live rounds were recovered from the well There were 87 fired rounds that were also found,” an NSG official had said.

