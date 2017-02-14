Delhi: Grazing past another biker earns man a broken elbow

A 27-year-old physiotherapist riding a motorbike was allegedly beaten up after the rear-view mirror of his vehicle grazed past another biker, in Pitampura on Saturday afternoon. Faizan Riyasat, a physiotherapist at a Rohini hospital, suffered a broken elbow as a result.

Police said the accused, Sachin, pushed Riyasat’s bike with his leg before getting down to assault him. The accused is a law student, police said. A senior police officer said, “Sachin pushed Riyasat and he fell down. When he tried to get up, he pushed him again. Eventually, the public intervened and a PCR call was made.” The accused has been arrested.

Riyasat said the bones in the elbow were displaced, and he required surgery. “The man started fighting with me over a minor issue, even though my bike brushed against his because of heavy traffic,” he said. “The man first beat me and I fell to the ground. He then lifted me and threw me on the other side of the road, like a football. I landed near a drain and hurt my elbow,” Riyasat alleged.