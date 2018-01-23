Delhi: Govt wants to give fresh twist to monuments, convert them into ‘utility spaces’ for public

Dara Shikoh’s Library is part of the list. Archive Dara Shikoh’s Library is part of the list. Archive

The Delhi government is planning to convert monuments, under its Department of Archaeology, into spaces where “artistic interventions” can take place — transforming them into performance spaces in a bid to not just preserve but to “add utility to these spaces” from February. There are 52 lesser known monuments under the Delhi government such as the Bawana Zail and the Qudsia Bagh.

An official explained, “The Qudsia Bagh is an 18th century palace and garden complex in old Delhi. It was constructed for Qudsia Begum, mother of Mughal emperor Ahmad Shah Bahadur. Apart from renovating and preserving the structures, we will also be reinvigorating the history of the space itself — allowing people to interact with it in a different manner. For instance, morning ragas or classical music could be recited or performed in this space.”

These cultural events — ranging from mushairas, exhibitions, kavi sammelans and dastangoi sessions — are likely to take place every Saturday, said officials. The move is part of the AAP government’s increased emphasis on the Department of Art and Culture, since the ministry was taken over by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The government has, for instance, been organising events titled ‘Delhi for Democracy’ where, thematically, performances have revolved around issues of communal harmony.

An AAP leader explained, “Politically, it is significant. Most people, particularly the middle class, think of themselves to be cut off from religious polarisation. But it is a different matter to experience these events.”

Sisodia has repeatedly stressed on the role for “heritage and culture” to act as “catalysts to strengthen heritage and democracy.”

For now, the Delhi government has identified four such monuments — Qudsia Bagh (Kashmere Gate), Bhuli Bhatrayi Ka Mahal (Karol Bagh), Bawana Zail and Bade Lao Ka Gumbad (Vasant Vihar) — where restoration work has recently been completed. Other monuments under the Delhi government include Dara Shikoh’s Library in Old Delhi.

While adding that party MLAs would also be involved in these events and the consequent local interactions, an official said, "The idea is to look at history in a holistic manner. To take the emphasis away from simply preservation, especially when that comes at the cost of excluding common people."

