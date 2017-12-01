Delhi govt wanted bus fare raise after Metro hike: Swaraj India

The Delhi government was planning to increase DTC bus fares, reports claimed (Express Photo) The Delhi government was planning to increase DTC bus fares, reports claimed (Express Photo)

The Delhi government was planning to increase DTC bus fares after the Metro fare hike, claimed the Yogendra Yadav-led Swaraj India, while citing from the Fourth Metro Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) report. The Delhi government, however, denied the allegation and said it was a “futile attempt to mislead people”.

Sources said the government had asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the minutes of the meeting before the report was made.

Referring to the report, Swaraj India said the DTC managing director (MD) and secretary-cum-transport commissioner stated that “once the Metro fares are increased, fares of DTC buses would also be revised”. “When asked about any proposal for fare revision by DTC, the MD said after the Metro fare revision, they may consider fare revision of their fleet… Therefore, the committee noted that there is a need for revision of Metro fares,” the report said.

Accusing AAP of hypocrisy, the party’s chief spokesperson said, “Documents make it clear that the Delhi government had made plans to increase DTC bus fares, on the claim that fares of Delhi Metro have been increased. The Delhi government was hand-in-glove in unjustly increasing Metro fares, and now plans to hike the DTC bus fares.”

Swaraj India general secretary Ajit Jha said, “The government was fully aware of the decision to increase Metro fares… In fact, the FFC has officially said the proposal to increase DTC fares was one of the reasons behind increasing Metro fares.”

Denying the allegations, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “There is no proposal to hike DTC fares; these are lies.”

A government source said, “They appeared to have singled out one line in the report and decided to interpret it in a certain way. ‘May consider fare revision’ could also imply a fare reduction. We have asked DMRC for the minutes so that the issue can be examined.”

The government also said that it had been attempting to reduce bus fares, and that a proposal for the same was sent to and later rejected by L-G Anil Baijal.

The move was met with opposition, with many saying it would cause losses to the DTC.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App