Delhi govt to set up a ‘Punjabi chair’ at JNU

Delhi Minister for Tourism, Culture and Languages Kapil Mishra Monday announced that the Delhi government has decided to set up a ‘Punjabi chair’ in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to promote research into the Punjabi language.

The announcement comes at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab. “The decision has been taken by the Delhi government and it has been taken in Delhi. It does not violate the model code of conduct enforced in Punjab in any way,” Mishra said.

Stating that the government and JNU have been in talks over this for years now, Mishra said, “The government has been in touch with the university administration on the proposal for the last four to five years. Now, the decision has finally been taken to appoint a permanent Punjabi chair in JNU.” Every year, a certain budget will be allocated to the chair by the government, he said, adding that the amount allocated would be about Rs 50 lakh.

Asked whether the decision will also require a green signal from the Lieutenant-Governor to be implemented, Mishra said, “I don’t think L-G sahab should have an issue over this.”