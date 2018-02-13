Delhi govt to release song on third anniversary

Before wresting power in February 2015, the AAP had launched a song ‘Paanch Saal Kejriwal’. Before wresting power in February 2015, the AAP had launched a song ‘Paanch Saal Kejriwal’.

The Delhi government will release a song on its third anniversary tommorow to highlight its achievements. The song is composed and sung by singer Vishal Dadlani and written by party leader Dilip Pandey, highlights the works of the Arvind Kejriwal government in health, education and other sectors in the last three years.

‘Abhi hua teen saal Kejriwal, aage hoga sandar paanch saal Kejriwal’, are the lyrics of the song. Before wresting power in February 2015, the AAP had launched a song ‘Paanch Saal Kejriwal’. Last year, on its second anniversary, the AAP government had released a booklet.

To mark the occasion, Kejriwal and cabinet ministers will answer questions of people through social media and phone calls tomorrow.

The ministers along with the chief minister will also highlight the achievements of the AAP government at a programme to be hosted at the NDMC convention centre.

