Delhi govt to get rid of plan and non-plan heads in next budget

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI Photo) Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI Photo)

In keeping with the national consensus on budget reforms, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the Delhi government’s 2017-18 budget will do away with the plan and non-plan segments. Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, addressed about 200 officers and staff of the finance, planning and statistics departments. During the meeting, Sisodia announced that the upcoming budget of the Delhi government would only have ‘capital’ and ‘revenue’ heads.

For example, the government used to make budgetary allocation to the PWD department for building roads but their maintenance would be under the non-plan budget. Now, the budgetary allocation for both will be made together.

“Earlier, teachers recruitment would be plan budget and their salaries would be non-plan. That will change. Also, from now, funds disbursed to the municipal corporations for payment of salaries will be made under the revenue head instead of plan and non-plan,” said a government official.

The Union budget, to be presented in the Parliament this year, will set long-term goals by doing away with the plan and non-plan heads, a government official said. He added that five-year plans will soon be a thing of the past and planning will be long-term.

The Delhi assembly’s budget session is expected to be held in the first week of March.