Delhi govt submits action plan to check pollution, no exemption under odd-even

The Delhi government on Wednesday submitted its action plan to combat pollution before the National Green Tribunal. The government in its plan recommended a list of measure to check pollution including a complete halt on construction once pollution level touches ‘severe category’, ban on entry of trucks in the national capital and prohibition on burning of waste. It also suggest immediate closure of industries causing pollution. Chaning its stand on the odd-even policy, the government in its action plan does not mention any exemption for women.

The NGT has aksed the Delhi government to file a detailed report, also including details of exemptions given in the vehicle-rationing plan. The tribunal will hear the matter tomorrow. Haryana and Punjab have also been asked to submits their detailed action plan by Thursday.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar passed the direction while observing that the air quality in the national capital was never normal. “You all (states) tell us what steps you will take at what level of pollution. What are your normal steps to check pollution,” the bench said.

The NGT had on December 4 lashed out at the Delhi government for not filing a comprehensive action plan on ways to deal with severe air pollution in the city and slammed authorities for holding the India-Sri Lanka cricket match despite bad air quality.

On November 28, it had asked the AAP government and four neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to submit an action plan on tackling pollution.

It had earlier directed the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and every state pollution control boards to file ambient air quality analysis before the tribunal on a monthly basis and also put up on their websites to enable the concerned authority to take effective steps to control air pollution.

