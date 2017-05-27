Delhi: Govt sets deadline for drain desilting

PWD secretary Ashwani Kumar said all agencies have been asked to upload information on desilting of drains for a public audit. (Source: Express Archive Photo/Representational) PWD secretary Ashwani Kumar said all agencies have been asked to upload information on desilting of drains for a public audit. (Source: Express Archive Photo/Representational)

Ahead of the onset of monsoon season in the capital, the secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD) has sought details of all drains that have been desilted and cleaned so far. “Every official has to submit desilting plans for drains in their areas by June 15. If there is some delay due to any reason, the report should be submitted by June 30. No extension will be given… I will visit the areas and if anyone is found furnishing wrong data, they will be held accountable,” PWD secretary Ashwani Kumar said.

He added that all agencies have been asked to upload information on desilting of drains for a public audit. Earlier this month, L-G Anil Baijal had constituted a committee to look after desilting of drains and open manholes.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Friday announced that the government is also taking measures to prevent waterlogging. “A list of vulnerable areas will be made by June 7,” he said. Missing from the press conference was PWD Minister Satyendar Jain. According to sources, Jain used to address the media on issues related to the PWD, with Sisodia often by his side.

