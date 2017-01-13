Delhi govt schools to be shut till Jan 19

AS TEMPERATURES dipped in the city, winter vacations of children studying up till class V in Delhi government schools were extended from January 16 to January 19. Schools that are run by the municipal corporations as well as by private entities have also been advised to extend their break for young children.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration also announced that all schools till Class XII will remain closed till January 15. “Considering the onslaught of winter, all schools in the district till Class XII will remain closed till January 15. All CBSE, ICSE, UP Board and every other school from nursery onwards will be shut,” an official statement from the District Magistrate read.

Earlier, the administration had extended the winter vacation for students from nursery to Class VIII till January 10.

The announcement was made on the coldest day of the season when the minimum temperature dropped to 3.4

degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the official Meteorological observatory in Delhi.

The minimum was four degrees below normal, and the lowest minimum temperature recorded in January in the past three years.

The maximum was recorded as 18.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department, Friday could be colder with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be 3 degrees and 18 degrees respectively.