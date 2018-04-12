Delhi govt scheme to help younger students read kicked off

Sisodia at the event, Wednesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Sisodia at the event, Wednesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

By Arundhati Sharma

Focusing on reading, writing, and mathematical ability of students between classes III and IX, the Delhi government launched Mission Buniyaad campaign Wednesday. “The National Achievement Survey shows that close to half of all children in our schools are not able to read textbooks from their grade level. In secondary schools run by Delhi government, various programmes we initiated have improved reading ability by about 20%,” said Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia.

The Buniyaad campaign follows a similar programme, Chunauti, which was targeted at improving learning levels in students between classes VI and IX.

As per the new campaign, two-three hours of focussed learning activities will be conducted by teachers per day with students who cannot read textbooks or solve basic numerical problems.

“Chunauti did incredibly well. But there are still students in primary and middle school who have trouble reading. The 90-day programme will hopefully change that,” said Inderlok Kumar, principal, Shaheed Captain Anuj Nayyar Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Janakpuri.

