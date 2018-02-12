‘Delhi govt scheme may include fixing metres to cabs to check surge pricing’

The scheme will restore the power to fix the maximum fare to the state transport authority (STA). The scheme will restore the power to fix the maximum fare to the state transport authority (STA).

A city taxi scheme being prepared by the Delhi government may include fixing fare metres to cabs operated through aggregator services to prevent surge pricing, an official said.

A committee formed by the government to shape up the scheme has been working on compiling various suggestions, including one for installing fare metres with cab aggregator vehicles, and they are expected to be presented in the public domain soon, said the official.

The metres will disclose to the passengers whether they have been charged more than the maximum fare.

The government is learnt to be against surge pricing — a demand based fare system. The metres will ensure surge pricing by the cab aggregators is kept under check, the official said.

In case a passenger finds that he has been charged more than the maximum fare, he will have the option to complain to the transport department.

The scheme will restore the power to fix the maximum fare to the state transport authority (STA).

