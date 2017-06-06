Latest News

Delhi govt says more medicines now available

Government officials also said that there have been no instances of expired medicines being sold

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:June 6, 2017 5:20 am

Related News

Delhi government officials have told the Petitions Committee of the Delhi Assembly that there has been a “visible increase” in the availability of medicines in the capital and that there have been no instances of expired medicines being sold.

Officials also told the committee that on-spot inspections of PWD drains will begin from next week.

The nine-member Petitions Committee, headed by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, had summoned government officials, including Chief Secretary M M Kutty, Health Secretary Madhup Vyas and PWD Secretary Ashwani Kumar to apprise them of the progress on the issues.

More Related News

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 06: Latest News