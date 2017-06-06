Delhi govt says more medicines now available

Delhi government officials have told the Petitions Committee of the Delhi Assembly that there has been a “visible increase” in the availability of medicines in the capital and that there have been no instances of expired medicines being sold.

Officials also told the committee that on-spot inspections of PWD drains will begin from next week.

The nine-member Petitions Committee, headed by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, had summoned government officials, including Chief Secretary M M Kutty, Health Secretary Madhup Vyas and PWD Secretary Ashwani Kumar to apprise them of the progress on the issues.

