Delhi govt reviews status of hospitals, announces slew of measures

The government also decided that vendors associated with its hospitals would be paid within a month of receipt of bill, and strongly vowed that it would “never allow” a Gorakhpur-like situation to occur in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday held a meeting with officials of the health department to review the status of its hospitals and announced a slew of measures — ranging from a helpline for patients to additional empowerment of officials to repairing equipment.

