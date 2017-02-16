Delhi govt recommends CBI probe into shifting of Mirambika School

Parents and Mirambika students demonstrate on Tuesday night. (Source: Tashi Tobgyal) Parents and Mirambika students demonstrate on Tuesday night. (Source: Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi government has recommended a CBI probe into the alleged discrepancies in shifting of Mirambika Free Progress School to a new location and the role of some education department officials in it. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier this month ordered the suspension of some Directorate of Education (DoE) officials for submitting false affidavit in the high court in the school’s case dating back to 2015. A group of parents had moved court against the school management’s decision to shift children out from its original 9.84-acre premises, for which recognition was given in 1988, to its present location in Aurobindo Ashram area.

“It seems prima facie there was collusion between Sri Aurobindo Education Society and officials of DoE and hence requires criminal investigation of the entire matter of the shift and the role played by DoE officials,” Sisodia said in an official order. Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, has directed the department to “refer the case to CBI for a fair, impartial and thorough investigation and replace the nominees of the DoE and the Advisory Board on the Management Committee of Mirambika school”.

“Investigation should include (but not limited to) the following acts of omission and commission: inspections of Mirambika School, providing information on Mirambika School in response to the RTI application, filing the affidavits in the high court, approving the shift of students to Mothers’ International school and the formation of the inspection teams,” the order further said. The school officials declined to comment, saying the matter is sub-judice.