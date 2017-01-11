Delhi govt plans underpasses on BRT intersections

The BRT corridor was dismantled about a year ago. Express The BRT corridor was dismantled about a year ago. Express

The Delhi government plans to build underpasses at various intersections of the dismantled bus rapid transit (BRT) corridor to ease traffic, sources said.Sources said the plan is to construct “half-underpasses”, which will be relatively less deep and will be made by elevating the road slightly.

“There would be a slightly elevated structure on the corridor beneath which the underpass will run. This will ease traffic at intersections and provide respite to commuters,” said a source.

While the BRT was dismantled about a year ago, maintenance work that followed is still going on. The idea for underpasses came about when the BRT was being dismantled by the AAP government in January this year.

Several plans were drawn up for the corridor earlier as well. The PWD team visited Bogota, Colombia, to study the BRT system there in May, 2016. Later, via video conference, the dialogue continued and the government found that they, too, had been witnessing traffic snarls on BRTs.

The road re-designing plan also includes a lane for non-motorised vehicles, parking facility, benches and bus shelters, as well as space for pedestrians. But some sources in the government said the re-design still has “some faults”. Sources claimed it could eat into the space for motorised vehicles, leading to traffic jams.

“When cars are increasing, how can road space be crunched to make way for other facilities,” a source said.