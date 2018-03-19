Delhi govt plans night courts for victims of trafficking

The official said various committees at state and district level will be formed besides anti-trafficking squads in every district. (Representational) The official said various committees at state and district level will be formed besides anti-trafficking squads in every district. (Representational)

The Delhi government has planned to set up night courts to provide speedy justice to victims of trafficking, introduce corpus funds for their rehabilitation besides several other initiatives under its proposed policy. Under the draft policy on rehabilitation and combating trafficking of women and children, the AAP government has supported initiatives like video conferencing to enable the victims to narrate their story without being physically present in court.

The policy, which has been put for comments from all stakeholders and departments, advocates review of the licensing mechanism of all massage parlours, bars and beauty parlours in the city. The official said various committees at state and district level will be formed besides anti-trafficking squads in every district. “The government has also decided that necessary legal reforms will be introduced for ensuring effective and speedy justice by setting up night courts to prevent keeping the victims in police custody at night…

The policy will also ensure police protection of NGOs, social workers of advisory board and government functionaries in discharge of their duties in red light and high-risk areas,” he said. It also talks about providing legal aid to the rescued victims.

