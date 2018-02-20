Delhi govt pins clean air hopes on anti-pollution towers

The anti-pollution tower is fitted with exhaust fans that suck in polluted air. Amit Mehra The anti-pollution tower is fitted with exhaust fans that suck in polluted air. Amit Mehra

Last Friday, the Delhi government installed an “anti-pollution tower” near ITO to fight air pollution, and on Monday it flagged off an “anti-smog gun” campaign. While the CPCB has found the anti-smog gun to be “ineffective”, the Delhi government is now testing the efficacy of the tower.

The anti-pollution tower is fitted with exhaust fans that suck in polluted air. Within the tower, a machine is said to remove “nearly 90% of particulate matter”, said officials. Depending on the efficacy of the pilot project, similar machines could be installed elsewhere.

Delhi environment minister Imran Hussain said that the effectiveness of the towers would be monitored and results would be evaluated. Officials also cited instances of similar technology being used, in particular the smog tower at Xian, in Shaanxi, China. “The tower is only at the testing stage right now. We don’t want to dismiss any technology without testing it. Once the reports are in, we will see if it is effective and if we should install more,” said a senior DPCC official.

The Chinese smog free tower, designed by Dutch inventor Daan Roosegaarde, initially claimed to be capable of purifying 30,000 cubic metres of air per hour. But a 50-day test found that the tower wasn’t working “effectively”.

Anti-smog gun

Hussain launched the anti-smog gun Monday, while stating that as a part of the Clean Air for Delhi Campaign, “the gun will be used on PWD roads during non-peak hours for checking its capabilities in reducing air pollution.” In December, after the Delhi government’s first attempt at controlling dust through the anti-smog gun, the CPCB had found that even to control dust it would take 50,000 such machines.

