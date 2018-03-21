Delhi govt orders probe in alleged suicide of Class IX student

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Wednesday that a probe has been ordered into the alleged suicide of a class nine female student of a Delhi school. Sisodia’s comments came after Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta raised the matter in the House. The girl was found hanging at her Noida residence yesterday.

Sisodia said, according to information received from the private school, the girl had failed in social science and science subjects and had to reappear for the exams.

“She was not attending school sincd March 16. He parents have alleged molestation in the FIR. I spoke to the school authorities who told me the girl did not make any such complaint. Her parents have also not raised any such issue in the past. However, we have taken a serious view of the matter and have asked the education department to undertake a probe,” he said.

Read | Class IX student found hanging at Noida home

The principal of the school informed Sisodia that around 28 students out of 250 studying in ninth standard had not cleared their exams. He also said that action will be taken if any truth is found in the allegations made by the parents of the girl.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd