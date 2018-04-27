Delhi govt orders magisterial inquiry into school van-milk tanker accident

Garima (7) died of head injuries Express Photo By Amit Mehra Garima (7) died of head injuries Express Photo By Amit Mehra

The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry to look into the school van accident that left one student dead and 17 others injured. Officials said the district magistrate will carry out the inquiry. While an interim report has to be filed within three days, the final report has to be submitted within 15 days, stated an order by Delhi government Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Officials said the inquiry is supposed to look into details of the two vehicles involved, previous records of both drivers, if the cab was overloaded, if there was any negligence and also the role of school authorities. The magistrate has been asked to find out if the driver had necessary documents, and if the van was registered with the Transport Department as a school cab.

Transport Department officials said there are close to 1,000 registered school vans in the city. The actual number, however, is much higher, an official said. Over 1,500 challans were issued last year against vehicles plying as school vans without proper registration. The DM has also been directed to suggest measures to prevent such accidents. The Supreme Court, and the state Transport Department, have already issued a clear set of guidelines for school cabs.

“Despite issuing guidelines several times, they are openly flouted. Parents have to be more aware of the dangers and have to ensure that their children are being ferried safely. Even schools have a role to play — even if the cab is a private one,” a Transport Department official said.

