Delhi govt order on air purifiers in schools on hold

Less than a week after the Delhi government asked city schools to install air purifiers following an NGT order, the government Tuesday said that it has decided to keep the directive in abeyance. While officials refused to comment on the reasons behind the move, a source in the Delhi government said that a number of schools have reacted to the directive negatively, citing the cost involved. “We are inspecting the matter and speaking to all shareholders,” an official said.

The Delhi government had Thursday asked schools to submit a compliance report within 15 days. The move had come as a response to an NGT order, wherein the tribunal had said Delhi owes a “constitutional and statutory obligation to provide its citizens breathable if not absolutely clear air to breathe”.

