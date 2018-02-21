Delhi govt officials wear black armbands to protest assault on CS

Top Delhi government bureaucrats from IAS and DANICS cadres came to work on Wednesday with black ribbons on their arms to protest against the alleged attack by AAP MLAs on the Delhi government chief secretary. On Wednesday, bureaucrats decided to boycott meetings called by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues until the chief minister apologises.

There are around 70 IAS officers and 400 Delhi and Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) officers working with the Delhi government. The associations of the two cadres have said they would not go on strike as that would cause inconvenience to citizens.

On Wednesday, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash had alleged that he was assaulted by some AAP MLAs in front of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the CM’s residence on Monday night during an official meeting.

The chief minister’s office has rejected the accusation as “bizarre and baseless”. The Delhi Police has arrested AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and detained AAP MLA Amantullah Khan in connection with the case, in which an FIR has been lodged.

