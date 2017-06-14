Delhi govt officers told to check two anganwadis each

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

All officers of the Delhi government— about 800 spread across different cadres — have been ordered to inspect a “minimum of two anganwadi centres” across the capital on June 17. Earlier this month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made surprise inspections of anganwadi centres in east Delhi and found a host of problems — ranging from faking attendance records to problems of cleanliness.

The contracts of six workers were also terminated. Sisodia announced that the chief secretary had ordered “all DANICS officers, IAS officers and ad-hoc DANICS officers to inspect a minimum of two such centres” on June 17. He added that the government had prepared a list of 2,500-odd centres and “each officer will be assigned centres”.

He said that officers will be given a “format to follow” which will be “prepared by the government” on the basis of complaints received by them. Sisodia said the officers will have to visit at least 200 houses per centre, and submit a report.

He added that on the basis of the reports, on Saturday the government will take a decision on whether to make the inspections a regular feature, which would eventually “cover the 10,000-odd centres of Delhi”.

